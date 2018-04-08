WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Show, Dana White Is Ready For WrestleMania (Photo), Hulk Hogan WM Message

- You can watch the two-hour WrestleMania Kickoff show in the video above starting at 5pm ET. The Kickoff will feature the finals to the Cruiserweight Championship with Mustafa Ali battling Cedric Alexander, as well as the men and women's battle royals.

- Hulk Hogan posted the video above last week, saying that he's so pumped for WrestleMania that he can beat up everyone on the card. Hogan joked about not being at WrestleMania because he gave his ticket to John Cena. He then revealed a "At The Silverdome" t-shirt, referring to himself calling the Superdome the Silverdome several times at WrestleMania 30 before ultimately correcting himself.

- As noted, UFC President Dana White is heading to WrestleMania to support Ronda Rousey. At last night's UFC 223 press conference, White said that he didn't even know that Brock Lesnar was on the card. You can check out a photo of Dana heading to 'Mania below. White noted that it's the first WWE show he's been to since he was a kid.

On my way to my first LIVE @WWE since i was a kid to support the amazing @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/B1rDpytIMW — Dana White (@danawhite) April 8, 2018

