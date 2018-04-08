Daniel Bryan Isn't Nervous; Charlotte, Kurt Angle And Other WWE Stars Talk WrestleMania (Videos)

- Above, Daniel Bryan talked about how he's feeling before his tag match with Shane McMahon against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. If Owens and Zayn win they will return to SmackDown, if not, they remain fired.

"No, I have no nerves. Is that weird? Is it weird that I have no nerves? I'm honestly just excited," Bryan said. "I suppose it is strange that I don't have nerves, right? I might be a little bit nervous that I haven't performed in front of a live crowd in three years and now here it is in the Superdome."

- Kurt Angle talked training with Ronda Rousey and how he's looking forward to performing in his first WrestleMania in 12 years.

"It's important to me because it's my first one back in 12 years," Angle said. "I always wanted to get at least one more WrestleMania moment and this could be it."

- WWE caught up with Carmella who talked about how there's a buzz in the air, she hasn't slept, and doesn't know if she'll cash-in tonight or not.

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte was asked about Asuka and how she prepares to go up against someone who has yet to be defeated in WWE.

"I have not slept all week," Charlotte responded. "I'm not sure how you prepare to defeat someone who is undefeated. I don't know. I just know that I'm focused."

- WWE attempted to get who Braun Strowman's tag partner is tonight, but Strowman had nothing to say.

EXCLUSIVE: If you ask @BraunStrowman who his #WrestleMania tag team partner is, you may quite literally drive him away... pic.twitter.com/Ir0H1LDu2s — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018

- Jinder Mahal said nothing has changed with his preparation now that the US Championship match will involve Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, and Rusev.

- WWE spoke with Asuka as she entered the building today. Asuka said she's nervous, but ready, and that she loves the tension.