AJ Styles On When He Found Out He Would Face Nakamura At WrestleMania, How Nakamura Is Backstage

WWE Champion AJ Styles was recently on the "In This Corner" podcast to promote his match with Shinsuke Nakamura tonight. Below are a few highlights:

His match against Nakamura tonight:

"I think it is going to be an exciting match, there is no doubt about that. It's just one of those matches that you have two guys in there who put on a good show together. We have only done it once before [NJPW-Wrestle Kingdom 10], so that is why it is exciting because it is not watered down. It's just two guys who are slugging it out and doing cool stuff."

Comparisons to their styles in the ring:

"We are definitely different. Who can compare to Shinsuke Nakamura? He is different than everybody. Little did most people know, he will kick your head off. He has done MMA before, he's not slacking in that department when it comes to fighting. We are so different, and that is a good thing. It is opposites attract and the saying is in the ring, so that is going to be exciting."

What Nakamura is like backstage that people don't get to see on television:

"Nakamura is one of the coolest guys you will meet. There is no doubt about that. He has been that way ever since I have known him. We have known each other for over 10 years, but he's just a calm. He's the calm before the storm before you get in the ring with him. He's calm and relaxed, looking to have a good time. Not much I can say other than that. Those guys you want to hang out with, Shinsuke is one of those guys you want to hang out with."

When he found out he would be facing Nakamura at WrestleMania:

"I think it was like a month out that I found out that this was a possibility. It was something that I talked about with guys that have the ability to listen and make things happen. I didn't know that the opportunity was there, but I just thought that - whether people are into this match or not, the WWE Universe is going to watch. I feel like the world would want to see this match again, so I feel like it is a great opportunity to bring in more subscribers and put on an unbelievable match."

If their Wrestle Kingdom 10 match lived up to expectations:

"I thought it was a great match, the first go around. I think it was everything fans expected in Japan. I thought it was great, and I know that we can tear the house down again. I really believe that once we get in the ring things will start happening. That is what I am thinking and I hope it comes to fruition."

What it means to be WWE Champion:

"I guess I'm not surprised by anything when it comes to being WWE Champion. You are the guy that they are depending on to help put butts in the seats, which means doing everything like podcasts, like we are now. Going in and doing signing. When you are on the road, you are busy, but I get that, I understand that and I am prepared to sacrifice being away from my family because that is what it takes to be WWE Champion, but at the same time, you have to be able to put on a show as soon as they put a mic in your hands, or you get in between the ropes, I'm not surprised by any of this. I expected it, and that is the way it should be."

Daniel Bryan returning:

"I'm so very excited. It was a moment I didn't think was going to happen to be honest with you. I told Daniel Bryan as we talked about this before with him trying to get cleared, trying to find a way. I told him selfishly that I wanted to get in the ring with him. It is super exciting. I am so happy for him. It is easy to see how much he misses being in the ring. To see him back, it is going to be unbelievable.

"I don't forget where I came from and who I am. When I look back and someone goes crazy for me, it still makes me wonder why. I'm just a guy. I'm not anything special. I'm a husband and a father. That is how I see myself. I don't feel like I am anything special. Sometimes there are some truths to what I say in that ring. When I get in the mic in my hands I am just like the people there sitting or watching television at home. I am just like them. I am like one of them, except, when I step into the ropes it is game time. I put my best effort into the ring. I wish I can give you an answer as to why people like AJ Styles, but I am not sure even at this point in my career.

