John Cena Takes Seat As A Fan At WrestleMania 34 (Video), Top NJPW Stars Backstage At 'Mania

- WWE posted this video of John Cena taking his seat at WrestleMania 34 as a fan. WWE noted in their WrestleMania magazine that they could not confirm Cena vs. The Undertaker as a match that is happening tonight. As noted, it's believed that Taker will appear for either a match or some kind of confrontation as he has been spotted in New Orleans.

- New Japan Pro Wrestling star Hiroshi Tanahashi is visiting backstage at WrestleMania 34 today to support Shinsuke Nakamura in his match with WWE Champion AJ Styles, according to PWInsider. Kazuchika Okada is also in town for WrestleMania as he reportedly flew in just for Nakamura vs. Styles. Tanahashi has worked matches at WrestleCon events this weekend and tweeted this photo with Nakamura: