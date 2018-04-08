WrestleMania 34: Fifth Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Greg Hamilton introduces the commentators for this match - Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross & Jerry Lawler. We see the Andre Battle Royal trophy at ringside as Hamilton goes over the rules. The ring is full of Superstars already. The bell rings and here we go.

Aiden English beats on Zack Ryder while Baron Corbin works on Sin Cara. English gets eliminated. Heath Slater almost gets dumped but he hangs on. Curt Hawkins works on Fandango. Dolph Ziggler also hangs on. Curt Hawkins and Konnor get eliminated. Goldust and R-Truth do some comedy but Goldust turns on him. Truth is eliminated. Ziggler works on Cara now. Mike Kanellis eliminates Primo Colon. Matt Hardy works on Ryder. Slater works on Viktor. Goldust works on Dash Wilder. Scott Dawson works on Cara but makes the save for Dash. Rhyno works on Ziggler. Titus O'Neill goes at it with Viktor.

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas double team Hardy. Fandango works on Rhyno. Titus rocks Tyler Breeze. Shelton Benjamin eliminates Breeze. Viktor works on Rhyno in the corner. Titus works on Kane now. Goldust tosses Cara but he hangs on. Viktor gets eliminated by Rhyno. Ryder almost eliminates Ziggler. Kane fights off Chad Gable. Apollo works on Axel. Fandango works on Ziggler. Matt slams Goldust's face into the turnbuckles. Kane continues to stand tall from the corner.

Mojo Rawley eliminates Ryder. Luke Gallows works on Titus. Gable tries to eliminate Karl Anderson. Gable eliminates Anderson after they tangle. Titus tosses Gallows to the apron but he stays on. Titus eliminates Gallows. Titus stands tall and poses as we go to a break. Back from the break and The Revival eliminates Apollo. Shelton tosses Dash to the apron but Dawson makes the save. The Revival eliminates Shelton next. Rhyno is eliminated next. Dash and Dawson are eliminated next by Axel and Dallas.

Kane eliminates Axel and Dallas at the same time. Mojo works on Fandango. Ziggler and Hardy go at it. We see John Cena sitting in the crowd with fans again. Kane eliminates Fandango. Baron Corbin watches from the corner. Corbin and Slater go at it now. Corbin eliminates Slater by ramming him into the ring post. We see how Cara was eliminated by Corbin during the break with Corbin tossing him out of the ring onto other eliminated Superstars. Corbin and Kane face off and talk trash now. The other Superstars attack them both and take them to corners. Titus and Goldust put the boots to Corbin while Ziggler and Matt work on Kane. Titus rocks Goldust and Tye Dillinger. Titus unloads and gets hyped up. Titus launches Ziggler over his head but Ziggler lands on his feet and superkicks him. Ziggler eliminates Titus.

Goldust ties up Ziggler in one corner and Tye in the other. He runs and nails Tye with a low shot but Ziggler counters his. Ziggler eliminates Goldust. Fans chant "delete!" as Ziggler turns around to a right hand from Matt. Tye and Matt face off now as the "ten!" chants go up against the "delete!" chants. Matt drops Tye and eliminates him over the top. Kane levels Matt. It's down to Kane, Hardy, Ziggler, Mojo and Corbin. Ziggler counters Kane and superkicks him. Kane eliminates Ziggler. Corbin comes from behind and eliminates Kane.

We're down to Corbin, Matt and Mojo now. Fans chant "delete!" as they face off. Matt unloads with headbutts to Corbin but Mojo runs him over. Mojo launches Matt hard into the mat. Corbin approaches Matt and Mojo just watches him. They double team Matt with stomps now. The lights go out, the graphic flashes and Bray Wyatt appears in the ring. Wyatt assists Matt in eliminating Mojo. Corbin floors Matt with a big boot. Corbin catches Wyatt with End of Days. Corbin grabs Matt but Matt fights him off and eliminates him. Wyatt is still down on the mat as Matt looks at him. The bell rings and Hardy is the winner as Wyatt was not officially in the match.

Winner: Matt Hardy

After the match, Hardy's music briefly plays. He approaches Wyatt and thanks him. Fans chant "thank you Wyatt" now and Matt claps with them. Wyatt and Hardy hug in the middle of the ring as Matt's music starts back up. Cena is shocked in the crowd. Matt and Wyatt pose together as the crowd does the "delete!" chants again.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania. To access our full WWE WrestleMania coverage, click here.