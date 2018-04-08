WrestleMania 34: Cruiserweight Title Tournament Finals

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

We go to the ring and Vic Joseph is on commentary with Nigel McGuinness. We see WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick at ringside with the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. Out first comes Cedric Alexander. Mustafa Ali is out next.

Back and forth to start the match. Cedric drops Ali and gets aggressive first. Ali runs the ropes and comes right back with a takedown. They face off with more friendly taunting as the crowd cheers. More back and forth now until Ali ends up on the floor. Cedric launches himself out of the ring and takes Ali down for another pop. Cedric looks at the title and brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Cedric keeps control and hits a big uppercut in the corner. Cedric with another power move for a pin attempt. Ali makes a comeback with offense now, including several clothesline. Ali drops Cedric for a close 2 count. Ali with a big kick but Cedric comes back with a Spanish Fly and they both go down. More back and forth as they get up. Ali avoids a Lumber Check attempt. They trade shots on the top now. Ali ends up hitting a big Fly from the top that impresses Cena in the crowd. Ali with a close 2 count. Ali ends up going to the top for the O54 but he gets knocked out to the floor and lands hard. Drake comes over to check on Ali as the match is moved to the lower corner of the screen while we get a promo for Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut later tonight.

Cedric goes for a Lumbar Check after Ali returns to the ring but Ali reverses it. Ali with a big tornado DDT out of the corner. Cedric lands under the turnbuckles. Ali goes t the top and hits the 054 but Cedric gets his foot on the bottom rope. Ali goes back to the top but lands hard this time. Cedric makes a comeback and hits several moves, including back elbows. Cedric hits the Lumbar Check for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Cedric Alexander

- After the match, Cedric celebrates and stands tall as we see Cena standing and cheering in the crowd. Drake brings the title into the ring and celebrates with the new champion, shaking his hand.