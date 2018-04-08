WrestlingInc.com

New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned (Photos, Videos)

By Marc Middleton | April 08, 2018
Cedric Alexander won the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title by defeating Mustafa Ali in the tournament finals during tonight's WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show from New Orleans.

This is Cedric's first run with the Cruiserweight Title. The title has been vacant since Enzo Amore was released in January while champion. A 16man tournament was launched in late February with the finals taking place tonight.

