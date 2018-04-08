WrestleMania 34: Inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

We go to the ring and Lilian Garcia introduces WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as the guest commentator. She joins Corey Graves and Michael Cole. Paige is also with them and she says hopefully she will be in the match next year. Lilian introduces Becky Lynch first and out she comes. We see the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal trophy at ringside. Out next come the rest of the female Superstars together - Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Lana, WWE NXT Superstars, Lana, Natalya, Mickie James and many others.

Bayley is out next with her own entrance as the ring is filled up with the first group that came out. Back from a break and Sasha Banks is getting her own entrance. The bell rings and Carmella raises her Money In the Bank briefcase in the middle of the ring. Everyone attacks her and she gets sent to the apron but hangs on. Sonya Deville eliminates Carmella. It looks like Dana Brooke is getting ganged up on next. Dana gets eliminated by Deville and Mandy Rose. Chaos breaks out next as everyone goes at it. Taynara Conti works on Rose. Peyton Royce, Kavita Devi, Conti, Dakota Kai, Bianca Belair and Kairi Sane stand tall as the WWE NXT group. Fans chant NXT. Becky goes after Kavita. Mandy gets eliminated. Belair goes to the top and hits a big 450 on Kai. Deville gets eliminated by Conti. We go to a break.

Back from a break and Sane gets eliminated but she did hit her Insane Elbow to Ruby Riott during the break. Lana gets eliminated. Kavita gets eliminated by Sarah Logan. Conti gets eliminated next. Bianca nails Becky with her hair and it makes a very loud sound. Becky ends up eliminating Belair. Kai nails Becky in the corner, then Naomi. Becky and Naomi end up getting eliminated. Sasha also eliminated someone right before those two. Ruby eliminates Mickie James. Peyton with kicks to Liv Morgan and Ruby but Sara makes the save and Peyton is eliminated. Natalya gets some offense in and shows off but The Riott Squad attacks her. Natalya with a double suplex on Ruby and Logan. Sasha and Bayley team up to eliminate Natalya and then Liv, then ruby. Logan attacks Sasha from behind and fights off Bayley.

Logan brawls with Sasha and stays on the apron. Bayley runs over and knocks Logan off, eliminating her. Sasha and Bayley stare each other down as what looks like the last two. Fans pop as they get back to their feet. Bayley almost falls for a shake but she eliminates Banks instead for a big pop. Bayley stands tall like she's won and fans cheer but Naomi comes back in as she never went over the top, just under the bottom rope. Naomi hits Bayley with a Rear View and goes on to eliminate her for the win.

Winner: Naomi

- After the match, Naomi stands tall and celebrates as her music hits. Banks and Bayley stare at each other while recovering on the floor. Naomi goes to ringside to celebrate with her trophy.