WrestleMania 34: Finn Balor Vs. Seth Rollins Vs. The Miz (WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

Seth Rollins is out first to kick off WrestleMania. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out next with The Miztourage. They stop on the stage and it looks like they are having words. Miz sends Bo Dallas to the back. Curtis Axel is also sent to the back. Miz heads to the ring as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Finn Balor is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it trading holds and pin attempts. Rollins clotheslines Miz over the top. Rollins and Balor go at it now. Balor clotheslines Rollins to the floor right by Miz. Balor runs the ropes and takes them both out for a big pop. Miz and Balor go at it in the ring now. Miz rolls through from a sunset flip but Balor hits the basement dropkick for a 2 count. Balor with a big chop in the corner to Miz. Rollins comes in off the top and nails a huge crossbody on Balor. Miz sends Rollins into the corner and kicks Balor in the face for a close 2 count. We see John Cena in the crowd watching as a fan.

Rollins ends up hitting a double Blockbuster for a 2 count. Rollins decks Miz in the corner and avoids a Skull Crushing Finale. Rollins elbows Miz but Miz drops him with a knee. Miz with a corner clothesline to Balor now. Miz comes off the top and decks Rollins in the face for a 2 count. Miz with the neckbreaker to Balor. Rollins runs up but Miz drops him and finishes the neckbreaker combo on Balor for a 2 count. Miz with more offense until Balor makes a comeback. Balor stomps Miz and gets the crowd riled up as he stands tall. Miz gets sent out tot he floor as Rollins runs in and takes over Balor. Rollins sends Balor out and nails a big dive, sending Balor into the barrier. Miz also gets hit with a dive. Balor and Rollins go at it in the ring again. Rollins nails a superkick. Miz comes in and drops Rollins with a DDT for another close 2 count.

Miz drops Rollins and goes for the Figure Four but it's blocked. Rollins ends up back on the floor. Miz gets the Figure Four applied on Balor in the middle of the ring. Balor reaches for the bottom rope but Rollins comes back in with a big Frogsplash from the top for a 2 count on Miz. Rollins looks to hit a Barrier Bomb on Miz but Balor rushes in with a kick. Rollins catches him but Balor counters and hits a Slingblade on the outside. Balor ends up sending Miz and Rollins into the barrier at once for a pop. Balor brings Rollins back into the ring and tries for a 1916 but it's blocked. Rollins with a knee and more strikes between the two. Rollins with an enziguri. Balor with the overhead kick. Balor nails the 1916 for a close 2 count.

Balor rolls Rollins over to the corner and goes up for a Coup de Grace. Miz comes from the side and attacks Balor. Miz climbs up with Balor and rocks him. Miz goes for a superplex but Balor resists. Rollins comes over and grabs Miz, launching him with a Buckle Bomb. Rollins climbs up and hits a superplex on Balor. He holds it for the Falcon Arrow but Balor counters and covers for a 2 count. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale on Rollins for a close 2 count. Balor blocks a Finale but misses a stomp. Balor rolls Miz up for a close 2 count.

Balor kicks Miz in the head from the apron. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Miz crotches him. Miz ends up hitting a big bulldog from the top rope. Miz covers but Balor nails a huge Coup de Grace to Miz's back to break the pin. Balor hits a Slingblade and a corner dropkick on Miz. Balor goes to the top and hits the Coup de Grace but Rollins breaks the pin with a Blackout curb stomp. Rollins waits in the corner and gets hyped up as the crowd goes wild. He hits the Blackout on Miz for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Seth Rollins

After the match, the new Grand Slam Champion takes the Intercontinental Title and stands tall as his music hits. We get replays and come back to Rollins celebrating.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania. To access our full WWE WrestleMania coverage, click here.