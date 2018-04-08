WrestleMania 34: Asuka Vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Title Match)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and Tom Phillips is joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We get a video package for the SmackDown Women's Title match. Out first comes SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair with a special entrance. She's accompanied by a few gladiators. Asuka is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

They lock up and trade holds. Flair gets the upperhand for a second and struts to show off. Asuka looks to take control and they run the ropes. Flair takes Asuka down and looks for the Figure Four but Asuka rolls her up for a 2 count. Asuka with a knee for another pin attempt. Fans cheer as they face off again. We see Cena watching the match from the crowd.

Asuka takes Flair down and double stomps her back. Asuka goes for the hip attack but Flair grabs her in mid-air. Asuka with a roll up. Flair comes back with chops as the crowd "wooo's" with her. Flair gets sent to the apron. Asuka with kicks. Asuka nails the hip attack and knocks Flair from the apron into the barrier. Asuka focuses on the injured shoulder now. Asuka keeps Flair grounded by her arm.

Flair gets up but Asuka looks to apply the Asuka Lock now. Flair struggles but Asuka gets on her back. Flair breaks it with a Stunner. Flair with more offense as she sends Asuka face-first into the mat. Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but Asuka traps her into a triangle as she hits the mat. Flair breaks out and turns it into a Boston Crab. They trade counters again but no one can get the win. Asuka ends up taking back control and going back to work on the shoulder. Flair counters a move and slams Asuka to the mat. Asuka runs the ropes for another hip attack but she misses and Flair drops her from the apron. They tangle on the apron now. Asuka sends Flair into the turnbuckle. Asuka nails a suplex from the apron to the floor and they land hard.

Flair makes it in last just before the 9 count. Asuka picks Flair up by her hair as they face off. Flair yells that she's the queen. Asuka unloads with strikes. Asuka goes to the top and nails the missile dropkick for a 2 count. Asuka stomps Flair in the center of her back a few times while holding her arms. Flair ends up nailing a huge Spanish Fly from the top as the fans pop big. Asuka still kicks out at 2. They recover and Flair hits Natural Selection. Flair goes for a pin but Asuka counters into a submission. They tangle on the mat but Asuka pulls back on the neck and shoulder to tighten the hold. Flair counters and goes for the Figure Four but Asuka resists. They get up and Asuka nails a kick to the head. Flair fights back. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but can't get it. More back and forth now. Asuka kicks Flair in the head and screams at her. Asuka charges but Flair nails a Spear for a close 2 count.

Flair shows tears of frustration now. Asuka kicks Flair but Flair keeps going and gets the Figure Four applied. She bridges into the Figure Eight but with one arm as the other is injured while Asuka tries to resist. Asuka tries to fight free but she taps to end the streak.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

After the match, Flair and Asuka sit up as Flair's music hits. Flair gets emotional and sits up on her knees, looking up to the sky as the referee hands her the title. We go to replays. Flair stands tall as the crowd pops big. Flair looks at Asuka and nods as Asuka gets to her feet. The music stops. Flair walks back to the center of the ring. Asuka grabs a mic and says, "Charlotte was ready for Asuka." Asuka congratulates Flair and they hug it out. Asuka raises Flair's arm and they hug again as fans cheer. Flair makes her exit up the ramp as we see a referee run down. The referee runs over to John Cena and is saying something about The Undertaker being here for a match. Cena is all smiles. Fans pop as Cena hops over the barrier and runs up the ramp to the back. Asuka smiles as she watches Cena run to the back. Flair finishes her walk up the ramp and is also excited about Cena vs. Taker. Charlotte raises the title as we go to a break.

