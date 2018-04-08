WrestleMania 34: Rusev Vs. Bobby Roode Vs. Jinder Mahal Vs. Randy Orton (WWE US Title Fatal 4 Way)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title: Bobby Roode vs. Rusev vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bobby Roode. Aiden English starts singing next to make the big introduction for Rusev as fans pop. Samir Singh is out next to introduce Jinder Mahal as we see some of the other international announce teams in the arena. WWE United States Champion Randy Orton is out next.

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Orton goes for a quick RKO but misses. They end up on the floor with Rusev running over Jinder and Orton. Roode rolls Rusev up in the ring for a 2 count. Rusev runs into boots in the corner. Roode nails a Blockbuster out of the corner for a 2 count. Orton and Rood take shots on Jinder. Orton sends Jinder out to the floor. Roode chops Orton now. Orton ducks a clothesline and catches Roode in a big powerslam for a 2 count. Roode and Orton end up on the top rope now. Orton nails a superplex but he's slow to crawl over and make the count. Roode kicks out at 2 as Jinder breaks it up.

Jinder proposes he and Rusev team up but Rusev unloads and stomps away on Jinder in the corner. English is loving it as Rusev delivers stomp after stomp. Rusev with a big slam for a 2 count. They go to the floor and Orton slams Rusev on the barrier. Jinder boots Orton from the side. Jinder returns to the ring but Roode hits him with a spinebuster for a close pin attempt. More back and forth and a Glorious DDT attempt. Roode goes down on the floor after Orton sends him into the ring post. Orton stands tall alone in the ring. Rusev comes to the apron but Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT. Rusev avoids it and smashes Orton in the corner. Rusev goes for the spinning kick but Orton avoids it. Orton with the draping DDT now.

Orton stands tall to a mixed reaction and plays to the crowd. Orton drops down to the mat and readies for the RKO. Rusev gets up but English runs in. Orton drops English with the RKO. Rusev also eats the RKO. Jinder comes in for a knee but Orton moves and drops him with another RKO. Orton covers for the win but Roode breaks it up. Roode sends Jinder to the floor. Roode blocks the RKO and hits Orton with a Glorious DDT but Jinder breaks the pin. Rusev with a Machka Kick on Jinder. Jinder ducks another kick and rolls Rusev up for a 2 count. Rusev drops Jinder with a bigger kick this time. Fans chant and go wild for Rusev Day as Rusev stands tall. Rusev stomps Jinder and goes for The Accolade but Singh tries to interfere. He gets knocked off the apron but Jinder takes advantage and hits The Khallas on Rusev for the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Jinder Mahal

After the match, Jinder takes the title and hits the corners to pose as his music hits. The referee checks on Rusev, who is still down. Jinder celebrates as we go to replays. We come back to Jinder celebrating as we go to another break.

