New WWE United States Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 34 Tonight (Photos, Videos)

Jinder Mahal won a Fatal 4 Way over Rusev, Bobby Roode and former champion Randy Orton at tonight's WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans to become the new WWE United States Champion. Mahal pinned Rusev to get the win after interference from Sunil Singh.

This is Jinder's first run with the WWE United States Title. Orton won the title back on March 11th by defeating Roode at WWE Fastlane.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change: