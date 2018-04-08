WrestleMania 34: Ronda Rousey And Kurt Angle Vs. Triple H And Stephanie McMahon

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

We go to the ring and out first comes Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They're riding motorcycles and have a few other riders right behind them. They hit the apron and spit water together before entering the ring and kissing. Out next comes WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as the "you suck!" chants start up. Ronda Rousey is out next to make her in-ring WWE debut. Her entrance and ring gear pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. Rousey's music stops and fans chant her name.

The teams meet in the middle of the ring and Stephanie pie-faces Rousey with a cheap shot. Stephanie also pulls Rousey down from behind by her hair. The bell finally rings as Triple H and Angle go at it with each other. Angle ends up turning it around and working Triple H over in the corner. Fans chant "you still got it" now. Angle with a backdrop on Triple H. Angle takes Triple H to the mat and works on the arm now. Fans chant "we want Ronda" as Triple H works back up to his feet.

Stephanie steps through the ropes and that brings Rousey in, distracting the referee. Stephanie takes advantage and pulls the rope down, causing Angle to fly out to the floor. Triple H sends Angle into the steel ring steps. Triple H distracts the referee, allowing Stephanie to slam Angle into the steps. Rousey tries to get involved again but the referee stops her. Stephanie cheers Triple H on as he works Angle over in the middle of the ring now. Triple H once again distracts the referee while Stephanie gets in cheap shots on Angle. Triple H with strikes now but Angle blocks some and fights back. Triple H catches Angle in a Spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Angle tries to push towards making a tag but Triple H pulls him back into the corner. Triple H runs into a boot and goes down. Triple H almost runs into Stephanie but she leans back on the apron and he puts the brakes on. Stephanie drops off the apron to regroup. Angle with a suplex to Triple H. Angle gets closer to making a tag but Stephanie runs over and pulls Rousey down off the apron. Angle blocks a Pedigree. Triple H goes down but Rousey is not on the apron. Stephanie yells at Triple H to stop a tag. Angle crawls for Rousey as she reaches out. Rousey finally gets the tag as fans pop.

Rousey charges the corner and pulls Stephanie over the top rope by her hair. Rousey runs wild and hits a clothesline. They tangle and Rousey plants Stephanie on her head. Rousey unloads with strikes in the corner and drops Stephanie. Rousey launches Stephanie to the mat again. Rousey tosses Stephanie across the ring again and she lands awkwardly. Stephanie sits in the corner and begs Rousey as she approaches. Fans chant "break her arm" now. Rousey mounts Stephanie in the middle of the ring and holds her arm, taunting her as fans pop. Rousey applies the armbar and Stephanie holds on to counter it.

Stephanie goes to Rousey's eyes with her thumbs and that breaks the hold. Fans boo. Stephanie kicks Rousey in the face and drops her with a DDT for a 2 count. Stephanie stretches Rousey now and puts a boot in her back. Stephanie sends Rousey face first into the mat. Stephanie mocks Rousey now. Rousey gets up and grabs her by the throat. Rousey pulls Stephanie onto her shoulders and drops her with a snap slam. Rousey covers for the pin but Triple H pulls the referee out of the ring. Triple H and the referee argue. Rousey talks trash to Triple H from the ring. Triple H yanks Rousey from the ring now and she lands hard on the floor.

Angle comes over and rocks Triple H at ringside, bouncing him off the announce table. Angle brings Triple H up on the announce table and tries to suplex him onto another table. Triple H counters and sends Angle down. Rousey is also down at ringside. Triple H returns to the ring to check on Stephanie, who is also still down. Rousey has entered the ring now. Fans go wild and Triple H realizes why. Triple H turns around to Rousey ready to fight. Rousey wants Triple H. The referee gets in between them and talks to Triple H. Triple H pulls the referee into the corner and has words with him. Triple H nods at Rousey and smirks, approaching her as they square up.

Rousey attacks and unloads, backing Triple H into the corner with strikes as he puts his arms up. Rousey grabs a kick and takes Triple H down. He rolls through but she stands up with him on her shoulders. Stephanie runs in and pulls him down. She slaps Rousey but that just pisses her off. Stephanie goes to the floor and runs around the ring. She tries to climb over the barrier but Rousey stops her and sends her into the barrier. Rousey gets rammed into the steel ring post and she hits hard. Triple H watches. Angle returns to the ring from behind and hits Triple H with belly-to-belly suplexes. Triple H with a jawbreaker. Angle with a German suplex and two more. Triple H counters the Angle Slam and Angle blocks the Pedigree. Angle drops Triple H for the Angle Lock but it's blocked. Angle blocks the Pedigree again. Angle catapults Triple H into the corner and follows up with an Angle Slam for a close 2 count.

Angle drops his straps and goes for the ankle Lock but Stephanie comes in and stops him. Stephanie yells at Angle. She tries to kick him but he catches it. Angle looks to the referee and then at the crowd as they chant "yes!" at him. Stephanie begs him. Angle drops Stephanie into the ankle lock but here comes Triple H. Triple H nails the Pedigree and covers for the win but Rousey runs in and breaks it up. Triple H stares at Rousey as she slowly gets up. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Triple H grabs Rousey for the Pedigree but she counters mid-move and brings him down with a hurricanrana. Rousey applies the arm bar to Triple H as the crowd pops. She tightens the hold but in comes Stephanie with a choke from behind. Fans boo as Stephanie tightens the hold. Rousey powers up and slams Stephanie into the arm bar. Angle comes in and stops Triple H, applying the ankle lock. Triple H crawls over to Stephanie but Angle keeps the hold locked. Triple H sends Angle crashing into Rousey and everyone goes down.

Angle gets sent into the steel ring post by Triple H. Stephanie sends Rousey into another ring post. Triple H and Stephanie are hurting but they stand tall and look ready to finish their opponents. They go for double Pedigrees but Angle drops Triple H over the top rope to the floor. Rousey counters Stephanie and drops her into another arm bar. Stephanie screams and fights it but Rousey re-positions and talks trash back to her. Stephanie continues screaming out and says she's sorry. Rousey pulls back and drops on the arm as Stephanie screams out in pain while the announcers wonder if Stephanie's arm is broken. Stephanie immediately taps out for the finish.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle

After the match, Rousey stands tall and celebrates as her music hits. Angle returns to the ring to join her as we go to replays. We come back as the celebration continues. Rousey and Angle make their exit, greeting fans at ringside. We see trainers and medics checking on Stephanie at ringside as we go to a break.

