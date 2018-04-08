How Did Ronda Rousey's WWE In-Ring Debut Go At WrestleMania 34 Tonight? (Photos, Videos)

Ronda Rousey got the pin in her WWE in-ring debut as she and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at tonight's WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans.

The match saw Rousey get physical with Triple H and Angle get physical with Stephanie at times. Stephanie ended up tapping out to Rousey for the finish.

Below are photos and videos from the match: