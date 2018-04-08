WrestleMania 34: The Bludgeon Brothers Vs. The New Day Vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring after a break and out first comes The New Day - Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston. Their special entrance involves little people dressed as stacks of pancakes. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Uso are out next. The Bludgeon Brothers, Harper and Rowan, are out next.

Harper and Rowan get knocked off the apron to start things. The Usos and The New Day unload on Rowan and Harper early on but Jimmy Uso gets taken out by both men on the floor, sent into the steel ring steps. Harper gets whipped into Big E against the barrier. Harper launches Big E into a big shot from Rowan. Woods gets cornered by Harper and Rowan at the bottom of the ramp and it looks like they're about to beat him down but he starts fighting. They end up launching him spine-first into the ring post on the floor. They bring Kofi into the ring and double team him now. Rowan dumps Jey Uso to the floor and they turn their attention back to Kofi.

Big E gets knocked off the apron. Jimmy tags himself in and he goes to work on Harper. The Usos double team Harper and he gets superkicked. Uso goes to the top for the big splash but Harper kicks out at 2. Jey is the legal man now. Rowan pulls Jimmy off the apron and prevents the double Uso. Big E comes in after Jey decks Harper. Harper avoids the Big Ending as things fall apart. Rowan catches a big Uso dive on the floor but The Usos double suplex Rowan on the floor.

Big E scoops Harper on his shoulder again. Kofi comes in and Big E gets sent to the floor. Harper slams Kofi with a big sideslam. More back and forth between the teams now. The Usos have Harper up top for a double team move bu Big E comes over. The Usos get knocked to the floor. Big E also gets sent to the floor. Kofi ends up in the ring alone with Harper, who is on the top. Kofi runs up but goes back down. Rowan powerbombs Kofi to the floor. Harper comes off the top for a big double team powerbomb on Kofi and holds it for the pin and the win.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The Bludgeon Brothers

After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall with the titles as their music plays and we get replays. We go to another break.

