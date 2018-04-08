WrestlingInc.com

The Undertaker Wins Quick Match At WrestleMania 34 (Photos, Videos)

By Marc Middleton | April 08, 2018
The Undertaker returned to the ring at WrestleMania 34 tonight and defeated John Cena in a quick match, possibly setting up a future rematch between the two future WWE Hall of Famers.

Cena was shown watching the WrestleMania matches in the crowd with fans throughout the show until a referee informed him that "he" was here. Cena ran to the back and later came out for a match but the challenge was first answered by Elias. Cena easily took out Elias and was then confronted by The Undertaker. Cena got some offense in but Taker dominated and easily won.

Below are photos and videos from the match, which lasted less than 3 minutes:















