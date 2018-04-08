WrestleMania 34: Daniel Bryan And Shane McMahon Vs. Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

We go to the ring and out first comes Shane McMahon. We get a video next on the "Operation Yes! Movement" that shows how the "yes!" chant was popular across the world a few years back. Out next comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan for his big comeback to the ring. Bryan hits the ring and fans chant his name. Kevin Owens' music hits next as he and Sami are prepared to fight for their blue brand jobs. Owens and Sami attack from behind instead of coming down the ramp, rushing into the ring from the crowd. The destroy Bryan and Shane.

Owens sends Bryan into the barrier on the floor. Owens holds Bryan so Sami can hit the Helluva Kick. Owens powerbombs Bryan into the apron. Fans boo as Sami and Owens stand tall on the floor. Bryan is down at ringside. Shane and the referee call for medics to come help Bryan. A trainer and another referee run down. Owens yells from the ring, saying Shane made them do that to Bryan.

Shane enters the ring and calls for the bell. Shane fights and drops Sami off the apron, then goes at it with Owens and backs him into the corner with wild strikes. Owens runs the ropes but Shane launches himself at Owens and takes him down. Sami comes in but Shane drops him as well. Shane with more strikes in the corner. Shane with a kick to Owens. Shane with a DDT to Sami. Shane clutches his mid-section and sells the injury. Owens unloads and stomps Shane into the corner as Bryan is checked on at ringside.

Sami tags back in and works Shane over, taunting him. Sami with quick offense and quick pin attempts on Shane. Owens also tags back in and out to keep Shane down. They double team Shane and get warned by the referee. Sami with an exploder suplex to Shane. Sami ends up hitting a Blue Thunderbomb off a cheap shot by Owens but Shane still kicks out at 2. Sami waits for Shane to get back up. Shane avoids the Helluva Kick and Sami gets hung up in the corner. Shane turns Sami upside down and stomps. Owens runs in but Shane sends him to the floor. Shane goes to the top but he's moving slowly. Sami is still turned upside down in the opposite corner. Shane goes to the top and hits a huge Coast 2 Coast while Sami is upside down in the corner. Shane sells the big leap and rolls around in pain. Shane finally covers for the pin but Owens breaks it up.

Owens tags in and hits a big Frogsplash to Shane but Bryan leaps into the ring out of nowhere and breaks the pin. We thought Bryan had been stretchered away but he's back. Sami and Owens are surprised. Fans chant Bryan's name. Owens misses a corner cannonball on Shane. Bryan reaches for a tag. Shane crawls for the tag but Sami comes back in and stops him as fans boo. Shane inches for the tag with Sami on his back but Sami pulls him back towards the corner. Shane slams Sami back to the mat and they're both down. Bryan finally gets the tag and takes his time coming through the ropes as fans cheer.

Sami waits for Bryan. Sami charges but Bryan unloads. Bryan with more offense as fans go wild. Bryan with a baseball slide to Owens as he approaches. Bryan with a knee on the floor to Owens. Bryan goes back to the ring and goes to the top for a dropkick to Sami. Bryan ends up fighting Owens off as Sami waits in the corner. Bryan with corner dropkicks to Sami and Owens over & over. Bryan stares at Sami and hits another big corner dropkick. Bryan goes to the top and tosses Sami to the mat with the hurricanrana. Sami ends up hitting the Helluva Kick on Bryan but he kicks out just in time. Owens gets the tag and knocks Shane back into the barrier as he tries to come in.

Owens yells at Bryan to stay retired but Bryan kicks him and fights back. Owens catches Bryan with the Pop-Up Powerbomb but Bryan kicks out at 2. Sami tags in. Shane comes to the apron but Owens charges at him. Shane pulls the rope down and Owens hits the floor. Shane launches himself out to Owens. Sami stalks Bryan and talks trash as he tries to get up. Sami beats on Bryan and yells at him, asking how could he do this. Bryan eats the strike and stares back at Sami. Bryan wails away on Sami now, unloading with strikes and dropping Sami to his knees. Bryan delivers the "yes!" kicks now.

Bryan waits in the corner as Sami tries to get up. Bryan leads a louder "yes!" chant now. Bryan nails the big running knee and then applies the Yes Lock to Sami in the middle of the ring. Sami taps out for the finish.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon

After the match, Bryan stands tall and hits the corner to lead another big "yes!" chant. We go to replays as the celebration continues. We come back and see Bryan approach wife Brie Bella at ringside and hug her. Bryan returns to the ring and stands tall with Shane as their arms are raised. The "yes!" chants pick back up as Bryan leaves the ring last. We see Shane greeting his family at ringside. Shane and Bryan leave together as we go to another break.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania. To access our full WWE WrestleMania coverage, click here.