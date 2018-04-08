WrestleMania 34: Nia Jax Vs. Alexa Bliss (RAW Women's Title Match)

RAW Women's Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Mickie James heads to the ring with her. Nia Jax is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. The referee raises the title before the bell but Nia rushes the apron out of nowhere and knocks Mickie off. Nia goes to the floor and destroys Mickie, launching her into the apron and the barrier. Bliss looks worried as Jax manhandles Mickie at ringside. Bliss tries to sneak attack from behind but Jax turns around. Jax continues the beating on Mickie and lays her out with a Samoan Drop.

Jax returns to the ring and they go at it as we finally get the bell. Jax ends up pressing Bliss high above her head and awkwardly sending her to the mat. Bliss rolls to the floor for a breather. Jax brings it back into the ring. Bliss tries to stay away. Bliss gets a cheap shot to the eye in as the referee isn't looking. Bliss goes to work on Jax in the corner now. The referee warns Bliss and she yells back at him. Bliss ends up taking Jax down to the mat with a shot to the back of the knee.

Bliss keeps Jax down and focuses on the leg or lower back. Jax tries to fight back but she ends up going into the ring post and dropping on the floor. Bliss goes to the top and hits a big Twisted Bliss from the top to the floor, taking Jax out again. They return to the ring and Bliss gets in Nia's face, smiling and taunting her. Bliss drops Jax with a big DDT and covers for a 2 count. Bliss shows frustration now and argues with the referee. Bliss slaps Nia a few times and yells at her for being nothing without her. Jax grabs Bliss by the throat and tells her to shut the hell up. Jax with a slam and clotheslines. Jax smashes Bliss in the corner and follows up with another.

Bliss ends up going off the top but Jax catches her in mid-air. Bliss goes down in the corner but she was just suckering Jax in for another cheap shot to the eyes. Jax keeps fighting but Bliss goes for the eyes again. More back and forth until Jax slams Bliss hard on the mat. Jax yells at Bliss and scoops her on her shoulders. Jax walks up to the second rope and nails a super Samoan Drop for the pin and the title.

Winner and New RAW Women's Champion: Nia Jax

After the match, Jax gets emotional and takes the title. She stands tall and has her arm raised as fans pop. We go to replays as the music plays. We come back and see Jax hugging The Rock's mother and daughter at ringside. Bliss looks on upset as Jax leaves with the title in the air.

