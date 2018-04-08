WWE Announces WrestleMania 34 Attendance And Stats, How Does It Compare To WrestleMania XXX?

WWE announced a sold-out crowd of 78,133 fans in attendance for tonight's WrestleMania 34 event from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Michael Cole noted on Twitter that this breaks a record for the highest-grossing event in Superdome history. Cole also noted that there were fans from 50 states and 67 different countries at the show.

WWE previously announced 75,167 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 30 at the same stadium.