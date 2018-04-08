WrestleMania 34: Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. AJ Styles (WWE Title Match)

WWE Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura, who has his entrance started by Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss. A dozen or so violinists and a few guys on drums join in as Nakamura dances down the ramp. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Nakamura goes in first but AJ fends him off. They lock up and tangle against the ropes, into the corners. Fans do dueling chants. The referee gets in between them in the corner as emotions are running high. AJ takes Nakamura down first. A big kick sends them to the ropes again. They break a bit and AJ mails an open-handed slap. They go at it and AJ goes for a 1 count. Nakamura drops a knee and keeps AJ down for a second. Nakamura with knees in the corner now. AJ catches a Good Vibrations kick but Nakamura rolls back. Nakamura charges but AJ floors him with a knee. AJ asks Nakamura how he liked the knee to the face. AJ with a forearm and a snap suplex.

AJ with more offense and another pin attempt. AJ keeps Nakamura grounded now. Nakamura fights back and stuns the champion. Nakamura goes on and comes off the top, dropping AJ with a big flying kick but they're both down now. Nakamura gets up and tells AJ to bring it. AJ charges and Nakamura unloads with strikes, dropping AJ. AJ with some frustration now. Nakamura sends AJ into the corner and launches himself at him. Nakamura positions AJ across the top turnbuckle and delivers the high knee for a 2 count.

Nakamura plants AJ face-first and keeps him grounded. They get up and AJ avoids the reverse Exploder. AJ counters and slams Nakamura face-first now. AJ makes a comeback now and flies in with the low forearm. AJ with a 2 count. Nakamura blocks a shot but AJ hits him with a Gutbuster for another pin attempt. AJ looks to fly in from the top but Nakamura catches him on his shoulders and hits the Landslide for a close 2 count. Nakamura ends up on the top with AJ. Nakamura tries for a superplex but AJ holds on. AJ slides down and tries for a powerbomb but Nakamura rocks him with strikes. They go to the mat and Nakamura tries for a kick but AJ blocks it and takes the knee out. They both go down. Nakamura's leg goes out again and AJ applies the Calf Crusher. AJ tries to get the submission but Nakamura fights it. AJ refuses to let up. Nakamura eventually reverses it into a Triangle.

AJ looks to be fading as the referee checks. Styles breaks it by powering up and dropping Nakamura on the back of his neck. They're both laid out again. Nakamura blocks another shot but his leg is giving him problems. Nakamura goes for another knee int he corner but he hit the turnbuckle instead. AJ springboards in and nails the Phenomenal Forearm but AJ kicks out at 2. AJ flies in next with the 450 but Nakamura counters the pin and almost steals the win but AJ kicks out at 2.

AJ and Nakamura trade several shots in the middle of the ring now. Nakamura looks to be dazed but he keeps fighting. AJ unloads and hits a pele kick. Nakamura charges with a knee to the back of AJ's neck. AJ still kicks out at 2. Nakamura drives hard knees into AJ now. Nakamura smacks or pats AJ now to taunt him. Nakamura with the reverse Exploder. Nakamura readies for the Kinshasa now and gets hyped up. He charges but AJ blocks it. Styles counters and hits the Styles Clash in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winner: AJ Styles

- After the match, AJ recovers and gets to his feet as his music plays. We go to replays and come back to AJ celebrating. AJ stops and embraces Nakamura, then helps him to his feet. They stand tall as fans cheer. Nakamura grabs the WWE Title from the referee and drops to one knee to present it to Styles. Styles grabs the title and raises it but Nakamura turns on him and drops him with a low blow. Nakamura talks trash as AJ sells the injury. Nakamura boots AJ in the head and does some Good Vibrations as fans boo. AJ falls out to the floor and Nakamura boots him a few more times as a referee backs him off. Some fans boo but some cheer. An official checks on AJ. Nakamura looks to leave but he stops and readies for the Kinshasa at ringside. AJ sits up on his knees and Nakamura charges in with the knee. Nakamura backs up the ramp to more boos as we get a replay of the turn. Nakamura taunts AJ again before heading to the back. We see AJ being checked on before going to another break.