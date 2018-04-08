WrestleMania 34: Braun Strowman And A Mystery Partner Vs. The Bar (RAW Tag Team Title Match)

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Braun Strowman and a Mystery Partner vs. The Bar

We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar with a Mardi Gras theme to their special entrance, parade and all. Their regular music hits and they head to the ring together. Out next comes Braun Strowman by himself. Braun stands tall and some of the characters from The Bar's entrance go running. No sign of Braun's partner yet. Braun grabs the big float that The Bar came in on and shoves it off the stage, destroying it. Braun heads to the ring now as Cesaro and Sheamus get ready. The bell rings as Braun taunts Cesaro and Sheamus. JoJo does formal ring introductions. JoJo goes to introduce Braun's partner but he asks for the mic. Braun says he knows everyone wants to know who his partner is, especially The Bar. That's why he waited until he got to New Orleans to tell us who it is. Braun says it's not anyone in the locker room, it's one of the fans in the crowd. Braun yells out and asks who wants to be his partner. The crowd pops. Braun looks out and scans the crowd for a potential partner. Braun leaves the ring and walks around the ringside area, checking out the crowd.

Braun points out at one fan but walks over and points at another. Braun walks into the crowd and continues the search for a partner. The Bar looks on from the ring. Fans are raising their hands and yelling at Braun to pick them. Braun picks out a kid and leads him to the ring by his hand. The kids looks to be 10 years old or so. The Bar looks confused as Braun leads the boy back to the ring.

The boy has trouble getting through the ropes and Braun yells at him to get in there. Fans pop. Bran introduces his tag team partner. The kid says his name is Nicholas. Braun tells the crowd to give it up. Braun tells the kid to stand on the apron and he'll do the rest. Braun asks if he wants to see The Bar get these hands and it's time.

The bell rings and Braun unloads on Sheamus, taking him to the corner. It sounds like the crowd is chanting they want Nicholas. Braun takes out Sheamus and in comes Cesaro. Braun takes a shot from Cesaro but drives him into the mat as well. Braun covers but Sheamus breaks it up at the 2 count. Sheamus comes back over and Braun has to chase him around the ring. Cesaro ends up taking out Braun's knee as they come back in. Cesaro works over Braun in the corner now. Sheamus tags in and they double suplex him. Sheamus goes to the top rope and drops a big knee to Braun. Cesaro goes to the top next and stands on Sheamus' shoulders to leap down onto Braun. Cesaro also talks trash to Braun's partner. Cesaro leaps off Sheamus' shoulders for a 2 count on Braun.

The Bar double teams Braun with stomps as Sheamus tags back in. Fans chant for Nicholas but The Bar taunts the crowd. Cesaro tags back in for more double teaming on Braun but he catches both of their legs. Braun misses a double clothesline but takes them both down at the same time with a big crossbody. Braun dumps Sheamus onto the ring post and down to the floor. Sheamus hits hard. Nicholas reaches in the ropes for a tag and the crowd goes wild. Braun tags the kid in and he looks terrified.

The referee also looks scared. Braun tags right back in and catches Cesaro leaping at him. Braun with a powerslam for the win and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Braun Strowman and Nicholas

After the match, Braun and the kid stand tall while Braun's music plays. JoJo announces them as champions. They raise their titles high in the air as fans pop. Braun gets the crowd to pop for the kid and raises his arm. The kids stops to greet fans at ringside as he and Braun head up the ramp together.

