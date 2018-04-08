WrestleMania 34: Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Title Match)

WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

We go to the ring and out first comes Roman Reigns for tonight's main event. Reigns hits the ring and puts his fist down as a bit of pyro goes off. There are some boos for Reigns and as the entrance for the WWE Universal Champion starts up. Out comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman as the pyro goes off. The Beast hits the apron and gets more pyro. They meet in the middle of the ring and we get formal introductions from JoJo.

Heyman interrupts JoJo to do the introduction for his client. The bell rings and Lesnar goes right to work, ramming Reigns back into the corner and unloading. Reigns shoves Lesnar out. Lesnar fires back with three German suplexes. Reigns comes right back with two Superman Punches. Lesnar goes to the floor for a breather. Reigns follows and jumps off the steel ring steps for another Superman Punch. Reigns brings Lesnar back into the ring but clotheslines him right out over the top.

Brock is stunned on the outside now. Reigns comes over but Brock nails a belly-to-belly throw on the floor. Lesnar with another big belly-to-belly on the floor. Reigns lands hard. Lesnar grabs Reigns belly-to-belly again but launches him face-first into one of the announce tables. They bring it back into the ring and Lesnar nails another German. Lesnar stands right up and looks out at the crowd, taking his time with Reigns. Lesnar welcomes him to Suplex City, b---h. Lesnar stalks Reigns and delivers the fifth German suplex.

Lesnar with another belly-to-belly suplex in the ring now. Lesnar bounces around and stalks Reigns. Lesnar takes his time and delivers another belly-to-belly. Reigns lands up down on the floor for a breather as Lesnar takes apart the announce table, tossing part of it at the German announce team. Lesnar launches Reigns into the barrier. Reigns finally gets an opening as Lesnar goes down after hitting the ring post. Reigns runs at Lesnar and Spears him onto and over the announce table. Reigns looks to be getting up first as we get a replay. Reigns picks Lesnar up and rolls him back into the ring as some fans boo.

Reigns waits in the corner as Lesnar stumbles to his feet. Reigns with a Superman Punch. Reigns with a Spear now. Lesnar gets right up but Reigns delivers another Spear for a close 2 count. Reigns waits in the corner again. Reigns yells out and calls for it but he charges and gets leveled by a knee to the face from Lesnar. Reigns kicks out at 2 somehow. Lesnar can't believe it either. Heyman looks on as Lesnar brings Reigns back to his feet. Lesnar scoops Reigns for the F5 and nails it in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count.

Lesnar stalks Reigns again and drops him in the middle of the ring with another F5. Reigns kicks out again and Lesnar is shocked. Heyman yells at Lesnar to put Reigns down. Lesnar yells out and is frustrated. Lesnar delivers another F5 in the middle of the ring but Reigns kicks out. Heyman and Lesnar look on in disbelief. Heyman was already walking up the ring steps, thinking there was no way Reigns could kick out. Some fans chant "boring" now.

Lesnar tosses Reigns back out of the ring and follows, still taking his time. Lesnar scoops Reigns and puts him through an announce table with another F5. Lesnar drags Reigns back into the ring and Reigns is out. Lesnar enters the ring and smiles. Reigns delivers a sixth German suplex to Reigns. Lesnar scoops Reigns on his shoulder and hits a fifth F5. Lesnar covers but Reigns still kicks out at 2. The boos pick up and Lesnar is getting angry. Lesnar takes his gloves off and exposes his knuckles now. Heyman cheers him on.

It sounds like fans are chanting "this is awful" now. Lesnar mounts Reigns with strikes. The referee puts gloves on as it looks like the elbow strike cut Reigns open and he's bleeding. Reigns ends up coming back out of nowhere and nailing two Spears in a row but Lesnar kicks out at 2. Reigns' face is covered in blood now as he gets hyped up. Lesnar comes right back with the F5 for the pin and the win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

After the match, Lesnar's music hits as he rolls out of the ring and joins Heyman at ringside. Lesnar places the title on his shoulder and looks back at Reigns in the ring. Lesnar and Heyman march up the ramp as some fans look on surprised. We go to replays. Reigns is dazed as medics check on him in the ring. We get a wide crowd shot and a lengthy video package showing highlights from tonight's show. We finally come back to Reigns stumbling around the ringside area. Some fans have started to leave the stadium. Reigns' music hits as trainers and officials follow him up the ramp. Reigns, still showing signs of all the blood from earlier, stops on the ramp and looks around. He slowly walks up the ramp as some fans cheer him. Reigns stops one more time on the stage and looks back but there's not much reaction from the crowd. Reigns heads to the back as WrestleMania 34 goes off the air.

