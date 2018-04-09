Cedric Alexander On Not Letting His Daughter Down, Seth Rollins - Grand Slam Update, Jeff Jarrett

- Above is backstage video of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander talking to Cathy Kelley after his big win over Mustafa Ali on the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show. Cedric says his daughter calls him a champion every morning she kisses him goodbye and now this solidifies it. Cedric says one person he's afraid of letting down is his daughter and he didn't do that at WrestleMania. Cedric goes on and says this is 8 years of hard work in his hands. He gets emotional and a bit speechless, and talks about the support he received backstage after the win. Cedric says hard work pays off and this belt proves that. He kisses the title to end the segment.

- Below is another WrestleMania 34 Diary for 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett wiith reflections on his WrestleMania Week experience:

- As noted, Seth Rollins became a Grand Slam Champion with his WWE Intercontinental Title win over Finn Balor and former champion The Miz at WrestleMania. Rollins becomes the 11th WWE Superstar to be a Grand Slam Champion under the current format. He joins RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Big Show and The Miz. Rollins tweeted the following after the win: