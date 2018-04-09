WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy Calls Bray Wyatt A Martyr, Kurt Angle Praises Ronda Rousey (Video), WrestleMania 34 VR

By Marc Middleton | April 09, 2018

- Above is backstage video of Matt Hardy following his win in the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show. The camera catches The Woken One talking to the trophy and thanking Andre, the wisest soul he's ever met. Matt says he will always be grateful to the humongous wonder #8. Hardy says Bray Wyatt is a powerful entity and a martyr for sacrificing himself to help Hardy win. Matt says Wyatt was a martyr for Woken Matt Hardy because they previously "deleted!" Wyatt's darkness. Matt says he knew Wyatt would come as Wyatt makes a brief appearance to end the segment.

- The Virtual Reality content from WrestleMania 34 will be available on the NextVR app this Wednesday or Thursday. As noted, WWE recently began offering VR content from pay-per-views with the Fastlane event. NextVR was in New Orleans this weekend and had VR technology set up inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

- Below is video of Mike Rome talking to Ronda Rousey and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle after their win over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. Rousey says she's absolutely ecstatic and next to her wedding day, this was the best day of her life. Angle says Rousey was such a quick learner and not only brought her MMA and judo skills but she's also a natural at pro wrestling. Angle goes on with the in-ring debut praise and says Rousey has a big future in WWE as this is what she was meant to do.

