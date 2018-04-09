WrestlingInc.com

What Happened After WrestleMania Went Off The Air?, Backlash, Young Bucks Send Message To Nicholas?

By Raj Giri | April 09, 2018

- Above is a promo for WWE Backlash, which takes place on Sunday, May 6th from the the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

- The Young Bucks appeared to have sent a message to new RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas on social media. Matt Jackson tweeted:


- After WrestleMania went off the air, Roman Reigns' music hit. Some medical personnel came out to check on Reigns, but he just walked to the back. There was a quick fireworks show outside the Superdome as well.

