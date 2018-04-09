Seth Rollins Talks IC Title (Video), Brock Lesnar Stats, Naomi Says It's A Good Time To Be A Woman

- Above is backstage video of Naomi talking to Dasha Fuentes after winning the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Naomi talks about how excited she is for the historic moment and how the past year has been big for the women's division. Naomi says the win was really special and she's been a part of some historic moments as of late but this was her moment and she cemented it in history. Naomi goes on and gets a bit emotional. She adds that now is a good time to be a woman, especially in WWE.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now the first Superstar to hold a world title from one WrestleMania to the next since WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan did it in 1989 and 1990. Hogan again and WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage also accomplished the feat. Hogan won the title from Savage at WrestleMania 5 and then lost it to Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. Lesnar won the title from 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg last year at WrestleMania 33 and retained over Roman Reigns this year.

In other notes from the WrestleMania 34 main event, this was the 6th consecutive year that both Reigns and Lesnar had a match at WrestleMania. This was also a match between the only two Superstars that have WrestleMania wins over The Undertaker.

- New WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins talks to Mike Rome after his Triple Threat win over Finn Balor and former champion The Miz at WrestleMania 34. Rollins, who also became a Grand Slam Champion with the win, says he was fortunate to be in the ring with two of the best in the world at WrestleMania. Rollins goes on and says he's just proud to be Intercontinental Champion and proud to be Grand Slam Rollins. Rollins thanks Rome and heads off to celebrate.