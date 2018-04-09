Celebs Upset The Miz At WrestleMania (Video), Fans On Shocking WM Moments, Charlotte Gets Emotional

- Above is video of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair talking to Cathy Kelley after ending Asuka's streak at WrestleMania 34. Flair gets emotional when talking about wanting to be the best she could for Asuka. Flair says she may have defeated the streak but she has to prove who she was and Asuka didn't because Asuka has already proved who she is. Flair also feels like she got closer to main eventing a future WrestleMania event. Flair says she didn't get to see the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal but she heard the crowd and to have 4 female matches on the card is a step in the right direction. Flair gets emotional again when talking about her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who was sitting in the Gorilla Position. Flair also talks about how her late brother Reid Flair was at his happiest when he was in Japan and how it was special to wrestle one of the greatest wrestlers from that country at WrestleMania. Charlotte says she knows Reid was watching.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most shocking moment at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 26% voted for Charlotte Flair breaking Asuka's streak while 24% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar destroying Roman Reigns, 22% voted for Shinsuke Nakamura's turn on WWE Champion AJ Styles, 16% with The Undertaker's win over John Cena and 12% with Braun Strowman picking a young boy named Nicholas to win the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Bar with.

- Below are backstage videos of various celebrities at WrestleMania 34. Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss talks about performing Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song while Chloe X Hall talk about avoiding a minor wardrobe malfunction during their "America The Beautiful" performance and being inspired by the female Superstars. There's also video with Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn of TruTV's hit show "Impractical Jokers" upsetting The Miz before his WWE Intercontinental Title defense against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, which Rollins won.