Batista Corrects Reports That He Quit WWE, Daniel Bryan Reacts To His In-Ring Return, WWE Shop Sale

- Daniel Bryan discussed his triumphant return to the ring at WrestleMania last night, as seen in the video above. Bryan said that he promised to not let any of the backstage stuff affect what he did in the ring.

"It's really cool, there are a lot of things that we have no control over, but the one thing we have in control is ourselves and how we fight for something," Bryan said. "One of the things that Brie told me is that no matter who tells you 'no' around you, you're the only one that can control you, so you just keep pushing forward [and] keep pushing forward."

Bryan also said that his daughter watching his match made him cry. He added that he wasn't able to celebrate his WrestleMania XXX victory with Brie, but he was able to this time.

- WWEShop.com's post-WrestleMania sale allows to buy one t-shirt and get one for $1. There is no code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Monday, April 9th at 11:59pm PT.

- Former WWE Champion Batista lashed out at a tweet suggesting that he had walked out on WWE in the past. He noted that both of his WWE runs ended with him not only fulfilling his contract, but also having them extended so that he could finish certain programs. He wrote: