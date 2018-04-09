WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Gets Haircut Between WrestleMania Matches (Photos), Asuka Is Glad Charlotte Defeated Her

By Raj Giri | April 09, 2018

- Above is video of Asuka reacting to her loss to Charlotte Flair at last night's WrestleMania. Asuka was shown coming through the curtain after the match and then embracing Charlotte and Ric Flair. Asuka said that she's glad that Charlotte is the first woman to defeat her, and that even with the loss, she's already a strong competitor than before.

- Aiden English came into New Orleans with a full head of hair and even competed in last night's Andre the Giant battle royal with his locks intact. He had his head shaved when he appeared later in the evening to introduce Rusev for the U.S. Championship Fatal 4-Way Match, as seen below:




