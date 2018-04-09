WWE Star Gets Haircut Between WrestleMania Matches (Photos), Asuka Is Glad Charlotte Defeated Her

- Above is video of Asuka reacting to her loss to Charlotte Flair at last night's WrestleMania. Asuka was shown coming through the curtain after the match and then embracing Charlotte and Ric Flair. Asuka said that she's glad that Charlotte is the first woman to defeat her, and that even with the loss, she's already a strong competitor than before.
- Aiden English came into New Orleans with a full head of hair and even competed in last night's Andre the Giant battle royal with his locks intact. He had his head shaved when he appeared later in the evening to introduce Rusev for the U.S. Championship Fatal 4-Way Match, as seen below:
4 years ago I was in NXT and watched off to the side from this exact spot as WrestleMania 30 unfolded...hoping, wondering, if I'd ever even get a chance to even go on the road with the WWE main roster. Tonight I go double duty as I try to win the #ATGMBR and then bring the miracle of #RusevDay to 70k plus. Hell of gig, kid...#wrestlemania
