Nicholas' Identity Revealed, What's Next For Asuka And Charlotte Flair?, New NXT Ring Announcer

- The new NXT ring announcer that debuted over the weekend is Sarah Schreiber. Schreiber has done some acting and worked for the Home Shopping Network, as seen above.

- We noted before WrestleMania that unless something changes with the Superstar Shakeup, the plan is for Asuka to stay on the RAW brand and work with Nia Jax. Charlotte Flair is booked to face Carmella at upcoming SmackDown live events. Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka at WrestleMania last night to end her WWE undefeated streak.

See Also Charlotte Flair Reveals Who She Would Want To Face If She Were Main Eventing WrestleMania

- As we noted on our official Facebook page this morning, new RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cone. PWInsider noted that he received a "rousing reception" when he returned to WWE's hotel in New Orleans this morning. You can check out a photo of Nicholas, his father and his tag team partner in the photo below:



