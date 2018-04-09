Nia Jax On The Message Her Title Win Sends (Video), WWE NXT Stars React To Battle Royal, WWE UK

- Above is backstage video of new RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax talking to the cameras after her big win over Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34. Jax says she's glad for the message that she wants to send boys & girls around the world - to stand up for themselves, never take crap from people and let them make you feel less than or insecure.

- WWE announced the following on tickets for the return of the WWE UK Title tournament this summer:

Tickets for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall go on sale this Friday It's official: The WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament returns this summer with back-to-back nights of action at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, and you can get tickets starting this Friday. As revealed by Triple H during WrestleMania Weekend, the legendary venue will host the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament on Monday, 18 June, and Tuesday, 19 June. Tickets for both nights will be available starting this Friday, 13 April, at 9 a.m. BST at www.bookingsdirect.com and www.livenation.co.uk. The inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, held in Blackpool, England in January 2017, set the foundation for WWE's revolutionary U.K. brand and resulted in the crowning of the inaugural WWE U.K. Champion, Tyler Bate. Head to www.bookingsdirect.com or www.livenation.co.uk this Friday to secure your seat inside London's most celebrated venue.

- Below is backstage video of WWE NXT Superstars Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, Peyton Royce, Bianca Belair, Taynara Conti and Kavita Devi backstage reacting to their appearances in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal last night, which was won by Naomi.