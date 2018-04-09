WWE RAW Preview - Are Brock Lesnar And Ronda Rousey Advertised?, WrestleMania Fallout, John Cena

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with the fallout from last night's WrestleMania 34 event.

WWE does have John Cena listed for tonight's show but there's no mention of Ronda Rousey, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar or The Undertaker being there. No matches have been announced for tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* The Beast came marching in

* Blaze of glory: Seth Rollins returns as the Intercontinental Champion

* Not like most champions: new RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax

* Will Braun Strowman really defend the Raw Tag Team Titles with a kid named Nicholas?

* Raw gets rowdy: what's next for Ronda Rousey?

Stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.