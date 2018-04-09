Latest Forbes List Of Ten Highest Paid WWE Stars, Brock Lesnar Overtaken

John Cena topped the latest annual Forbes list of the ten highest paid WWE stars. The earnings are estimates for the 2017 calendar year and use data compiled from "WWE's public filings, booking contracts and pay documents as well as interviews with industry insiders." It was once again noted that the average WWE star makes $500,000 / year in base pay before royalties and bonuses.

Lesnar topped Forbes' 2016 list, but that included an estimated $6 million that he earned from UFC 200, which brought his 2016 pay to an estimated $12 million. For 2017, he was down to $6.5 million.

According to Forbes, Cena saw an increase of $2 million from 2016 because of his busier schedule, with $2 million of his pay coming from outside WWE. Cena earned an estimated $10 million in 2017.

Shane McMahon was the only person who appeared on the Forbes 2016 list that wasn't featured this year. In 2016, Shane-O-Mac was #7 with estimated earnings of $2.2 million. His "Hell In A Cell" match with The Undertaker headlined WrestleMania 32 that year. Kevin Owens was new to the list, cracking it at #10.

Below is the top 10 list for 2017, which is followed by the individual's ranking and estimated earnings in 2016:

10. Kevin Owens - $2.0 million (N/A)

9. Dean Ambrose - $2.2 million (#5, $2.7 million)

8. The Undertaker - $2.5 million (#8, $2 million)

7. Seth Rollins - $2.7 million (#9, $2 million)

6. Randy Orton - $2.9 million (#10, $1.9 million)

5. Triple H - $ 3.2 million (#3, $3.8 million)

4. AJ Styles - $3.5 million (#6, $2.4 million)

3. Roman Reigns - $4.3 million (#4, $3.5 million)

2. Brock Lesnar - $6.5 million (#1, $12 million)

1. John Cena - $10 million (#2, $8 million)

Source: Forbes