WrestleMania 34 Week Highlights, The Miz And Asuka Present MMC Check (Video), Post-WM RAW Promo

By Marc Middleton | April 09, 2018

- WWE posted this video with highlights from WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans.

- Below is video of Asuka and The Miz presenting the $100,000 Mixed Match Challenge check to Rescue Dogs Rock while at WrestleMania 34 over the weekend:

- Below is a promo for tonight's big post-WrestleMania RAW in New Orleans, the biggest RAW episode of the year:


