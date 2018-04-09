WrestleMania 34 Week Highlights, The Miz And Asuka Present MMC Check (Video), Post-WM RAW Promo

- WWE posted this video with highlights from WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans.
- Below is video of Asuka and The Miz presenting the $100,000 Mixed Match Challenge check to Rescue Dogs Rock while at WrestleMania 34 over the weekend:
- Below is a promo for tonight's big post-WrestleMania RAW in New Orleans, the biggest RAW episode of the year:
It only happens once a year...— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
Don't miss the #RAW after #WrestleMania TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/sJEmWTrmjF