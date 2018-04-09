WWE Title Matches From Axxess, Stephanie McMahon With The Rock's Family, Post-WM RAW Top 10

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video with highlights from post-WrestleMania RAW shows.

- The following WWE NXT title matches were held on Sunday at WrestleMania 34 Axxess as a result of the invitational tournaments that were held over the weekend:

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Lio Rush

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Akira Tozawa (First-ever title defense!)

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly) retained over Moustache Mountain

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Dakota Kai

- The Rock's daughter Simone and mother Ata Johnson were at WrestleMania 34 to see Nia Jax win the RAW Women's Title from Alexa Bliss. Here they are backstage with Stephanie McMahon: