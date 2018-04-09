UFC Champion Wants Bout With GSP, Joanna Jedrzejczyk 'Shocked' By Decision, UFC 223 Video

- Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk stole the show this past Saturday night at UFC 223, putting on a classic for the strawweight title in the co-main event. Namajunas successfully defended her belt, earning a decision victory over the former champion.

Following the rematch inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the 30-year-old Jedrzejczyk was shocked by the result. She was finished by Namajunas last year, but truly believes everything was in her favor when the scorecards were read by Bruce Buffer.

"I feel great and am very proud of myself," she said during the post-fight press conference. "I expected I was going to win by split decision. It was a really big surprise and the numbers don't lie. That is the answer. We thought the second was super close, but more kicks from me. I was ready to go with every round and I could fight 10 more."

Jedrzejczyk held a 160-108 advantage in total strikes, with Namajunas converting the only successful takedown of the match. That came late in the final round of battle. In that same round, though, Jedrzejczyk out-landed Namajunas, 41-26.

"Right now, I spend long weeks in training with my coaches," she said. "I'm far away from my family. I want to go on vacation and go back to Poland. That's it. I will see, but I feel like I was so close."

- Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has his next opponent in mind. And it isn't that of former champion Conor McGregor, or even former interim champion Tony Ferguson. Instead, the unbeaten "Eagle" wants Georges St-Pierre.

"It's like Georges St-Pierre said, 'even when you are a black belt, you have to think like a while belt,'" he said. "And now, I want to fight Georges St-Pierre in November at Madison Square Garden."

Nurmagomedov made his announcement inside the Octagon following his win this past weekend at UFC 223 over Al Iaquinta for the vacant belt. St-Pierre relinquished the UFC middleweight title last November after besting Michael Bisping in his return to action.

"I feel UFC and Khabib got unfinished business before I try to make a step in here to go for the 155 title," St-Pierre said in an interview with MMA Fighting.