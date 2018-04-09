Matt Hardy And Bray Wyatt On New Alliance, Former Impact Star To WWE Update, John Cena - Armor All

- John Cena is starring in a new "Fear Nothing" ad campaign for Armor All, which kicks off with three TV spots for their Armor All Original Protectant, Ultra Shine Wash Wipes and new line of Car Air Fresheners. You can check out the first two above and below, with the third coming soon. This new campaign reflects the brand's focus on innovation by disrupting the car care appearance category status quo, using humor and a global celebrity in Cena to target a younger demographic. The spots feature Cena and comic sidekick "Hank", played by actor Justin Dray, with the tag lines "It's easy to look good" and "It's easy to smell good".

"I've always been a big car guy, and Armor All has kept them looking good. So when they reached out, it just made sense," said Cena.

"The partnership with John Cena aligns two brands speaking enthusiastically and credibly to auto care enthusiasts," said Jamie Kistner, VP Marketing, Spectrum Brands Global Auto Care division. "John's personal passion for cars, use of Armor All products and universal appeal made him the obvious choice to represent the brand. We're very excited to make him part of the Armor All family."

- As noted, WWE is interested in signing former Impact star Garza, Jr. and his cousin, Ultimo Ninja. Both wrestlers recently took their medicals in Birmingham, Alabama. Garza Jr. told Diario Pásala of Super Luchas that they passed their medicals and will have an official announcement in the next few days.

- As seen during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania last night, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt appeared to have formed an alliance after spending the last several months feuding. Wyatt made a surprise appearance in the battle royal and helped Hardy win the match. Hardy and Wyatt commented on their new alliance on social media, as seen below:

It's time to DELETE & BURN all of the OPPOSITION as we ILLUMINATE The Plane identified as @WWE.



And it shall be DOCUMENTED.



The MAGIC within @WWE is about to be AUGMENTED EXPONENTIALLY.



WONDERFUL! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6Sv0bvoG4D — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 9, 2018

Sometimes, if you lose everything you want, you find everything you need... — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 8, 2018

William Beltran contributed to this article.