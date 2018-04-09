WrestlingInc.com

Brock Lesnar And Vince McMahon Reportedly Got Heated After WrestleMania

By Raj Giri | April 09, 2018

Brock Lesnar was apparently "livid" when he returned backstage after his WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns last night and got into a verbal altercation with Vince McMahon, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

While details were scarce, the report stated that Lesnar went off on McMahon when he got back to the gorilla position. McMahon was not happy with it, and the incident ended with Lesnar throwing the Universal title belt either at McMahon or at a wall before walking away. It's not known what Lesnar was upset about.

The report noted that there was speculation that Lesnar may have went off-script a little towards the end of the match, but that is unconfirmed.

