Brock Lesnar And Vince McMahon Reportedly Got Heated After WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar was apparently "livid" when he returned backstage after his WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns last night and got into a verbal altercation with Vince McMahon, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

While details were scarce, the report stated that Lesnar went off on McMahon when he got back to the gorilla position. McMahon was not happy with it, and the incident ended with Lesnar throwing the Universal title belt either at McMahon or at a wall before walking away. It's not known what Lesnar was upset about.

See Also Randy Orton Talks Backstage Incident Between Brock Lesnar And Chris Jericho After WWE SummerSlam

The report noted that there was speculation that Lesnar may have went off-script a little towards the end of the match, but that is unconfirmed.

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.