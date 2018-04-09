Backstage Props For Cedric Alexander, WrestleMania Stat, WWE Superstars Vs. Super Troopers Dodgeball

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Game Night, featuring Superstars vs. Super Troopers in a game of dodgeball. This was done to promote the Super Troopers 2 movie that hits theaters on April 20th.

- As noted, WWE announced 78,133 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 34 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans last night. The WWE Stats Twitter account noted that the total attendance for all 34 WrestleMania events is 1,664,394, meaning more than 1.6 million people have attended WrestleMania events live.

See Also WWE Announces WrestleMania 34 Success, Mayor Comments

- Below is video of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander talking to opponent Mustafa Ali, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick and 205 producer Adam Pearce after his big win on the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff pre-show last night: