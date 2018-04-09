Live Coverage Of The Post-WrestleMania 34 WWE Conference Call

WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are hosting the post-WrestleMania 34 conference call today from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. Below are highlights from the call:

* WWE SVP Financial Planning &a Investor Relations Michael Weitz welcomes us and thanks everyone. Weiss mentions WrestleMania 34 and refers everyone to the WWE Corporate website for the press release to go with the call. He goes over the basics and introduces the Co-Presidents

* Barrios takes over and touts WrestleMania 34 attendance and the record they broke as the highest-grossing Superdome event. Barrios says WrestleMania continues to be a driver of subscriber growth. He announces 2.1 million subscribers for the WWE Network, adding that WrestleMania was watched in more homes than ever

* Barrios talks about adjusted numbers from the press release we posted earlier and says the company expects another year of record growth. Barrios says as excited as everyone is about last night, it's important to remember that the Network is the hub of their direct-to-consumer strategy and will soon be where their biggest fans gather for video, product and tickets, calling it a multi-generational platform. They turn it over to the Q&A portion of the call now

* Barrios talked on how WWE feels strong about their localization efforts and that's something they will continue to focus on. It's not just about new markets but it's about going deeper into the markets that they're already in. Barrios uses the multi-generational term again and says they are in it for the long-haul with the Network. They are asked about RAW and SmackDown TV deals as they approach the bidding period, and if Facebook Watch metrics have changed how WWE looks at Facebook when it comes to RAW and SmackDown, and if the Facebook - Cambridge Analytica scandal has changed a potential working relationship. Barrios said they have been happy with the engagements they've seen as the first live sports provider on Facebook. Regarding the Cambridge Analytica debacle, Barrios said it really doesn't affect WWE and Facebook has said they are focused on privacy. Barrios says they will continue to watch that as Facebook evolves but Mixed Match Challenge wasn't involved in any of the data issues