Which NXT Stars Were In Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania Entrance?, Top NJPW Stars At 'Mania (Photo)

By Raj Giri | April 09, 2018

- WWE has a photo gallery here of behind-the-scenes photos from last night's WrestleMania. One of the photos shows NXT talent Dan Matha, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss in their costumes getting ready for their masked cameos in Charlotte Flair's entrance at the show.

- NJPW Superstars Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki were in the crowd at WrestleMania last night. Below is a photo of Suzuki:


Tanahashi tweeted the photo below from his seat:



