Brock Lesnar Signs New WWE Contract, His Next Title Defense Revealed

By Marc Middleton | April 09, 2018

WWE has announced that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar signed a new deal with the company. His previous deal expired with the WrestleMania 34 win over Roman Reigns.

WWE also announced Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Steel Cage match for the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27th in Saudi Arabia.

WWE sent us the following regarding Lesnar's status:

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar re-signs with WWE; will face Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced today that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has re-signed with WWE. Lesnar's next appearance is scheduled for the Greatest Royal Rumble event, where he will compete against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match for the Universal Title at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.

The Greatest Royal Rumble will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network and will be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East with regional broadcast information forthcoming. Tickets for this historic event will be available on Friday, April 13.

The event will also feature the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, John Cena vs. Triple H and six other championship matches.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.

