Roman Reigns Injury Update, Cedric Alexander's Cruiserweight Title Plates, Matt Hardy - Bray Wyatt

- Above is backstage video from tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 with Mike Rome giving an update on Roman Reigns' condition. Rome says Reigns received 12 sutures and 10 staples to his scalp after the bloody loss to Lesnar last night. Rome also confirms Reigns for tonight's RAW.

- As noted, Bray Wyatt helped Matt Hardy win the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Matt tweeted the following photo with his former rival going into tonight's RAW and teased a new tag team:

- WWE posted this video of custom title plates being added for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander: