Another Possible Spoiler For Tonight's WWE RAW

There has been talk of WWE NXT Superstars The Authors of Pain being called up to the main roster this week, according to PWInsider. The debut could come as soon as tonight's post-WrestleMania RAW in New Orleans as Akam, Rezar and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering are all backstage at the Smoothie King Center.

Akam and Rezar have been rumored for a main roster call-up for several months now. The former NXT Tag Team Champions worked a Triple Threat with The Undisputed Era and the team of Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne at Saturday's "Takeover: New Orleans" event. That match saw Strong turn heel to join The Undisputed Era, allowing them to retain the titles and win the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

As Raj noted earlier, it looks like former World Champion Bobby Lashley will be returning to WWE on tonight's RAW as well. Stay tuned for live coverage at 8pm EST.