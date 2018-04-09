WrestlingInc.com

John Cena Tweets Video Following Loss To The Undertaker, Cruiserweights On RAW?, WWE 24 Video

By Marc Middleton | April 09, 2018

- Above is another preview for tonight's WWE 24 special on the WWE Network, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the RAW 25th Anniversary special from January.

- It looks like some of the WWE 205 Live Superstars may be in action on tonight's loaded post-WrestleMania 34 RAW as Lince Dorado tweeted the following:


- John Cena has not issued any comments since quickly losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 last night but this morning he tweeted this video of a piano performance he did:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WrestleMania 34 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top