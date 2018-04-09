WWE Backlash Title Match Announced, Top RAW Superstar Makes His Return From Injury (Video)

- The Miz will get his rematch for the WWE Intercontinental Title from new champion Seth Rollins at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view. Miz lost the title to Rollins at WrestleMania 34 in the Triple Threat with Finn Balor but he is cashing in his rematch clause for Backlash, which will be a dual-branded pay-per-view that takes place on May 6 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As noted, all WWE pay-per-views will now be dual-branded due to fan feedback.

- On a related note, Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE TV on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans. Jeff is not using the "Woken" gimmick on RAW, at least not yet. Jeff stood with Rollins and Balor for a face-off with The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas but did not get physical. The two teams will face off in a six-man match later on tonight.

Jeff had been out of action since suffering a torn right rotator cuff in September 2017. He briefly appeared in the recent Ultimate Deletion match between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy but he did not have the same "Woken" look when he returned to RAW tonight.

