Paige Officially Announces Her Retirement On Tonight's WWE RAW, Superstars React (Photos, Videos)

Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring WWE competition on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans.

Paige has been out of action neck and back issues since suffering an injury at a December WWE live event while taking a kick from Sasha Banks. She had recently returned from neck surgery when the injury happened.

Paige made her WWE developmental debut in early 2012 and held two titles. She is a one-time NXT Women's Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

"Unfortunately due to neck injuries, I can no longer perform in this ring as an in-ring competitor." - @RealPaigeWWE #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/Ri3eVtSG4c — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

Four years ago in New Orleans, @RealPaigeWWE debuted and won the #DivasChampionship.



Tonight in New Orleans, she retires from the ring. #RAW #ThankYouPaige pic.twitter.com/IiCa2olid5 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

Yo''ve done so much for women's wrestling at such a young age and accomplished so much @RealPaigeWWE . This is heartbreaking. #ThankYouPaige — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 10, 2018

