Bobby Lashley Returns To WWE On RAW (Photos, Videos)

Former World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley made his WWE return on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans. He took out Elias in a quick segment.
Lashley last wrestled for WWE in 2007 and was released in February 2008. He's worked with TNA or Impact Wrestling off & on since then, and has focused on his MMA career.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's big return:
