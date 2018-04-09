WrestlingInc.com

Bobby Lashley Returns To WWE On RAW (Photos, Videos)

By Marc Middleton | April 09, 2018
Bobby Lashley Returns To WWE On RAW (Photos, Videos) Photo Credit:

Former World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley made his WWE return on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans. He took out Elias in a quick segment.

Lashley last wrestled for WWE in 2007 and was released in February 2008. He's worked with TNA or Impact Wrestling off & on since then, and has focused on his MMA career.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's big return:





