Ronda Rousey Vs. Stephanie McMahon Feud To Continue?, WWE Coach Reacts To RAW Call-Ups, Mark Andrews

- It looks like the feud between Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon may continue as Rousey took down Stephanie on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 RAW and put her in the arm bar again. The RAW Commissioner will surely be out for revenge now. Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania on Sunday, teaming with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie and Triple H. Above is video from tonight's segment on RAW.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in New Orleans to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Mark Andrews vs. Tony Nese

* Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. Ariya Daivari, Jack Gallagher and TJP

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, tonight's big RAW from New Orleans saw several WWE NXT Superstars get called to the main roster - No Way Jose, Ember Moon and The Authors of Pain - Akam & Rezar. WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom tweeted the following on being proud of the call-ups: