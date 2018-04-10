Bobby Lashley On Why He Returned To WWE, Beach Ball Party After RAW (Video), Sasha Banks Vs. Bayley

- As noted, Bobby Lashley finally returned to WWE on this week's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW from New Orleans, quickly taking out Elias in an in-ring segment. Above is post-segment video of Cathy Kelley interviewing Lashley backstage. Lashley says the return felt amazing and he was on cloud nine. He says he's been training his ass off, he's ready to go and he's excited.

When asked what brought him back to WWE and what the fans can expect from him, Lashley said: "Unfinished business. Unfinished business, completely. I've taken my level of wrestling and this entire business to a whole other level and I'm ready to go out here and show this crowd what I'm about. ... I'm going to be bigger and badder, and tougher than ever. There's a lot of really tough guys here in WWE at this time and I've got my sights set. It doesn't matter what I post online, I always get tags saying, 'We want to see you against so & so, we want to see you against so & so.' So now I'm here to go and find so & so. Everybody wants the big match-ups and I'm here to make them happen."

- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley has been confirmed for next week's RAW from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. This will be the first night of the two-night Superstar Shakeup event as well. As noted, next Monday's RAW will also feature Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. The Revival with the winners going on to face The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

- The dark segment after this week's RAW went off the air saw Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have a beach ball party with the crowd. Below are videos from the segment, courtesy of @FLWrestlingFan and @THAT_G0MEZ on Twitter:

